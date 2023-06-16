'Windy City Weekend': Talking Hyde Park Summer Fest, Father's Day gifts, new movies

Val and Ryan talk about Father's Day gift ideas and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up with some Host Chat!

It's almost Father's Day, but what does dad want?

Father's Day is this Sunday, but 38% of people say their dad is the toughest person to find a good gift for. Will it be another year of ties and socks?

Top jobs men and women consider "sexy":

A new survey found what people say are the top ten sexiest jobs for women or men.

HYDE PARK FEST:

Hyde Park Summer Fest is a two-day music festival that will bring iconic artists, local brands and Chicago's diverse neighborhoods together for a weekend of music, community and celebration of Chicago culture.

On the show today, Val and Ryan are joined by Hyde Park Fest founder, Jonathan Swain, and Hip-Hop artist, AK-47.

The event has a jam-packed lineup of hip-hop and musical legends, featuring 2 Chainz, Jonathan McReynolds, Robert Glasper, Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles, Terry Hunter, Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict and Vic Mensa, as well as the reunion of brothers Pusha T and No Malice as the iconic duo Clipse.

Hyde Park Summer Fest takes place Saturday June 17 and Sunday, June 18 at Midway Plaisance. For more information on Hyde Park Summer Fest's lineup and tickets, visit www.hydeparksummerfest.com.

FORMER COUNTERFEITER TURNED ARTIST:

They say crime doesn't pay, but that's exactly what it did for Art Williams Jr.

William Jr. is a convicted counterfeiter from Chicago who served nearly three prison sentences. But he has left his past far behind him, and today is an accomplished artist and owner of three art studios.

Williams Jr. grew up in Bridgeport. His mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and his father did time himself before leaving the family for good. Williams Jr. became a father around 17, and began hot-wiring cars and stealing from parking meters to provide for his family.

Williams Jr. soon met a man at a diner his mom worked at, whom he referred to as "Da Vinci." Da Vinci showed Williams Jr. the ropes of making counterfeit money. His skill at it grew, and he began selling the money to different gangs and organizations.

In 1996, the U.S. Department of the Treasury created a new design for currency to curb counterfeiting. One of these designs was a new $100 dollar bill, but Williams Jr. soon perfected a replica. He estimates he replicated more than 15 million dollars over his 15-year run.

After this period, Williams Jr. would be in and out of prison. But while in prison, he began reading about painters such as Michelangelo, Dali and Warhol. He took art classes, and while his teacher instructed him to paint flowers, he painted what he knew best, money.

After his final release from prison, he opened an art studio selling the artwork he created in prison. Organizations began catching wind of his incredible story and began supporting his efforts to turn his life around. He's now sold more than 140 paintings over the years, priced between $5,000 and $50,000.

RICHARD ROEPER'S SPEND OR SAVE?:

"Elemental" - SPEND

It's Romeo and Juliet, but with water and fire. Pixar's newest film, "Elemental" takes place in Element city where a fiery young woman and a "go with the flow" young man forge an unlikely friendship.

"The Flash" - SPEND

DC's "The Flash" speeds into theaters this week, as Barry Allen tries to change parts of his past but ends up altering the future instead.

"The Blackening" - SPEND

In a new comedy thriller, "The Blackening," a group of friends gather over the Juneteenth weekend and come across a killer with a vendetta.

"Extraction 2" - SPEND

Chris Hemsworth stars in his Netflix action sequel, "Extraction 2," where he has to rescue a gangster's imprisoned family.

JUNETEENTH SPECIAL - OUR CHICAGO: FREEDOM MUSIC:

Monday, June 19 marks Juneteenth, and ABC 7 Chicago is premiering a new special to ring in the festivities. "Our Chicago: Freedom Music" is a dynamic celebration of freedom expressed through the music of Chicago's black community.

Hosted by Cheryl Burton and Terrell Brown, the special airs twice this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on ABC 7 and abc7chicago.com.