Windy City Weekend welcomes live studio audience for 1st time in 3 years for holiday special

Val and special guest co-host, Lead Pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Pastor John Hannah ring in some holiday cheer!

Val and special guest co-host, Lead Pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Pastor John Hannah ring in some holiday cheer!

Val and special guest co-host, Lead Pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Pastor John Hannah ring in some holiday cheer!

Val and special guest co-host, Lead Pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Pastor John Hannah ring in some holiday cheer!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy Holidays! Windy City Weekend is bringing a Christmas miracle, a LIVE studio audience for the first time in 3 years!

Val and special guest co-host, Lead Pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Pastor John Hannah ring in some holiday cheer! Enjoy a half-hour jam packed with host chat, giveaways from "Santa's helper" and WGCI morning host Zach Boog, Christmas movie releases with Richard Roeper, a live performance by singer Katie Kadan and more!

Pastor Hannah has a new documentary that takes us through six decades of his extraordinary life. "From the Westside to the World" can be watched on YouTube here: From The Westside To The World || The John F. Hannah Story

Radio Flyer:

Chief Wagon Officer, Robert Pasin, shares the history of his grandfather's company and gives us a tour of the Radio Flyer Wagon headquarters!

The "little red wagon" is recognized by so many, but what most don't know is that the toy company is based right here in Chicago!

Chief Wagon Officer, Robert Pasin, shares the history of his grandfather's company and gives us a tour of the Radio Flyer Wagon headquarters!

After 106 years, Radio Flyer Wagon opened its first flagship store, located inside Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

For more on Radio Flyer, visit www.radioflyer.com. Special Thanks to Radio Flyer Wagon for surprising our audience with gift cards and a Go-Kart!

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?:

Richard Roeper reviews this week's movie releases.

Richard Roeper had a word with Santa, and delivered a star-packed list of movies to see over the holidays. And Santa's helper Zach Boog is back to help the audience enjoy the movies the right way! Special Thanks to Garrett Popcorn for surprising our audience with a holiday treat!

"The Color Purple" - SPEND

Taraji Henson, Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino and an all-star cast deliver a musical adaption of the beloved film, "The Color Purple".

"The Iron Claw" - SPEND

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star in "The Iron Claw", a biographical sports drama about the pro-wrestling Von Erich family.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" - SAVE

Jason Momoa returns to the throne as Aquaman for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".

"Ferrari" - SPEND

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Patrick Dempsey and Shailene Woodley star in a biographical sports drama about Enzo Ferrari and how he wagers his business in a 1,000-mile race across Italy in the summer of 1957.

Katie Kadan performs live in studio:

Chicago native and singer/songwriter extraordinaire Katie Kadan performed "Christmas in Chicago."

Chicago native and singer/songwriter extraordinaire Katie Kadan is live in studio!

She's here to perform her newest Christmas single, "Christmas in Chicago". You can find more on Katie and listen to the single by visiting katiekadan.com.

Bear-ly accurate predictions week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals:

With only a few games left this season, can the Chicago Bears pull a Christmas miracle against the Cardinals and still make it to the Playoffs?

Ryan tries his hand at shuffleboard to see if he can "slide" the Bears into a win in his newest "Bear-ly Accurate Prediction".