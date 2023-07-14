'Windy City Weekend': Talking regretful purchases, legally binding emojis

This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for host chat!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for host chat!

"Why'd I buy that?":

Did you ever buy something that you immediately regretted? Well, some people wrote into a forum of what they felt they wasted money on.

Can Emojis get you in Trouble?:

A judge in Canada ruled "emojis" are legally binding. Could that get you into some trouble?

The ULTIMATE Swear Word!:

A magician came up with the ULTIMATE swear word...or so she thought.

USO BBQ FOR THE TROOPS:

Chicagoland new car dealers are teaming up this Saturday for the 10th annual USO Barbecue for the Troops.

The event will take place at more than 80 dealerships to support USO programs and services.

There will be patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music and games for kids of all ages along with barbecue.

"New-car dealers are pillars of their communities and so it makes a lot of sense for the dealers to rally their neighbors for this grassroots fundraiser, all in support of local troops and their families," said Kelly Webb Roberts, Chicago Automobile Trade Association chairwoman. "Last summer we achieved a major fundraising milestone and we look forward to adding to that running total with this year's barbecue."

"The support of service members' hometown communities and local new-car dealerships has allowed USO Illinois to positively impact more than 300,000 service members and their families annually through hundreds of programs and services as well as our 10 USO Centers across Illinois," said Christopher Schmidt, USO Illinois Executive Director.

"Neighbors helping neighbors through initiatives like Barbecue for the Troops makes communities even stronger and joining your local dealership for their BBQ in July is a great way to get involved!"

"From the USO Illinois and all those who serve our nation, we thank all of the participating dealers and their communities for the generous support," Schmidt continued.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association has raised more than $1 million to support USO programs.

Those who can't make it out to a dealership can make an online donation at https://p2p.onecause.com/bbq4troops2023.

For a full list of participating dealerships, visit DriveChicago.com and for more information on USO Illinois, visit Illinois.USO.org.

PROJECT KENNEDY:

"Cancer doesn't have me, I just have cancer."

A strong legacy is not something most 25-year-olds have yet. But for Kennedy Parker, she made an impact on people she knew and even some she didn't.

She had a zeal for life like no other, a smile that was infectious and cared about being in deep, meaningful relationships with others. Her care for others even persisted while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

In 2016, shortly after she turned 21, Kennedy was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer. The next year would include countless days and nights in the hospital. But the thing that kept her going, was the support of her mom, Darnesha Evans, and her support network of friends and family.

"There was nothing we ever needed, because it was always provided," said Kennedy's mom, Darnesha. "We didn't have to pay for parking, food was always ready for us when we got home. I mean they say it takes a village, but I felt like we had a kingdom from the love we received."

Because of all the love and support Kennedy was getting, it made it apparent to her when other kids and teens didn't receive anything, or even sometimes didn't even have a parent by their bedside. She had an idea for a nonprofit whose mission is to provide comfort to people battling cancer. And thus, Project Kennedy was born.

Kennedy was cancer free in April of 2018, and she and her mom got right to work forming this new nonprofit. But creating an organization wasn't the only thing keeping Kennedy busy, as Darnesha said "even cancer couldn't stop Kennedy". While still attending her college classes, she joined the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, became a member of the National Council of Negro Women and even published a book entitle " Cancer Picked the Wrong Chick: The Story of a Sarcoma Warrior."

For almost two years, life was getting back to normal for Kennedy. But in the summer of 2020, her cancer returned, and the doctors said she wouldn't be returning home this time. Darnesha cherished the last few weeks she had with Kennedy, and said Kennedy had a major wish... that her organization, Project Kennedy, flourish and help hundreds of cancer patients. Now, Darnesha felt like she had her marching orders, and she is working with a loving team of family and friends to keep Kennedy's organization and her legacy going.

Project Kennedy provides families dealing with cancer with gift cards to purchase necessities, care packages sent to the hospitals, handmade blankets, toys and gifts for kids and so much more! And they hold annual events throughout the year, but their biggest is a walkathon that they call "Walk for a Friend." The beautiful part of this event," Darnesha said "Is that you can walk in the name of whomever you want too. Whether it's your parents, your kid, your siblings, a friend, whoever it may be, you can walk for them."

Project Kennedy's Fourth Annual "Walk for a Friend" will be held on August 5th, 2023 at James Hart Middle School in Homewood, and then a virtual walk will be held the next day on August 6th.

You can register and support them be visiting their website at projectkennedy.com

RICHARD ROEPER'S SPEND OR SAVE?:

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" - SPEND

Tom Cruise returns for the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie, where a new weapon threatening humanity falls into the wrong hands.

"The Afterparty Season 2" - SPEND

Tiffany Hadish and Sam Richardson return in season two of the comedic murder mystery, "The Afterparty."

"The Miracle Club" - SPEND

"The Miracle Club" follows three generations of friends from Dublin who have one goal... to win a trip to the French Town of Lourdes.

"Full Circle" - SPEND

The new MAX series "Full Circle" follows an investigation into a string of botched kidnappings.