'Windy City Weekend': Chicago-based photographer Parrish Lewis talks hip-hop photo exhibition

Val and Ryan discuss 'The Golden Bachelor' and more!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics with some Host Chat!

We have our Golden Bachelor!

ABC's new show "The Golden Bachelor" finally has its silver fox, and you'll be surprised by his Chicago ties.

PARRISH LEWIS - CHICAGO-BASED PHOTOGRAPHER:

Prominent Chicago-based photographer Parrish Lewis is here to announce his debut solo photo exhibit, curated by acclaimed fine art photographer Bryant Johnson. This exhibition will feature Lewis' extraordinary interpretation of the iconic Erik B. & Rakim's hip-hop classic "I Know You Got Soul," promising an immersive visual experience for all attendees.

Parrish Lewis has gained recognition for his exceptional talent and artistic approach, capturing the essence of moments through his lens. With this exhibit, Lewis invites viewers on a transformative journey, exploring the profound impact of hip-hop culture on his life and artistic expression. Featuring Chicago and hip-hop legends including J. Ivy and George Daniels, who have graciously lent their presence to this exhibition, Lewis's photographs provide a unique perspective on the intersection of music, art and culture.

Lewis says, "This project, 'You Got Soul,' serves as a testament to the human experience within hip-hop culture. Through a series of evocative portraits, I aim to capture the essence of my subjects, each representing a unique version of themselves. Just as hip-hop encompasses a range of emotions and experiences, I seek to portray the depth and complexity of these individuals through their expressions and personalities."

The solo exhibit will take place at Blanc in Bronzeville, located at 4445 S. King Dr., and will run from July 22 to August 5, 2023.

This Sunday, July 23rd, Val herself will be moderating a discussion with Parrish from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find out more about the exhibition from Parrish's website at parrishlewis.com.

COM-ED EV RALLY:

ComEd's EV (Electrical Vehicle) Rally is an electric go-kart race and one of the many free STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education programs offered by ComEd to help prepare tomorrow's STEM workforce for the transition to clean energy.

As northern Illinois embraces the shift to clean energy, new STEM jobs and opportunities are emerging. The EV Rally serves as a platform to empower young women and equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this evolving landscape.

For this exciting event, 45 high school girls from across Illinois came together to form nine teams. These teams embarked on a journey of innovation and collaboration as they worked over the course of four build nights to construct and assemble their team's electric go-kart.

But it doesn't end there. The culmination of their efforts will be showcased on Race Day, which has been scheduled for Saturday, July 29th at the Museum of Science and Industry from Noon to 4PM.

Nine teams put their meticulously crafted go-karts to the test on a custom racecourse. They will compete for the coveted EV Rally Cup and other exciting prizes.

Additionally, to further inspire interest in STEM, ComEd is giving away 500 Museum of Science and Industry tickets for Saturday, July 29, so more girls from the region and their families can experience the museum and witness the thrilling race. Secure your tickets by visiting ComEdEVRally.com.

By offering programs like the EV Rally, ComEd is actively preparing today's youth for the promising career opportunities that lie ahead in STEM and the clean energy sector.

Visit ComEdEVRally.com for ticket info and to learn more about upcoming STEM education events.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"Barbie" - SPEND

It's a Barbie World! The long-awaited premiere of "Barbie" has finally hit the big screen, with Magot Robbie starring as Barbie herself and Ryan Gosling as Ken. They leave Barbie-world for the real world, and soon discover the joys and perils of living among real people.

"Oppenheimer" - SPEND

"Oppenheimer" is the latest Christopher Nolan experience, telling the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

"They Cloned Tyrone" - SPEND

"They Cloned Tyrone" is a thrilling comedy starring Jamie Foxx and John Boyega. An unlikely trio goes down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy.

WILSON CHI-LEAGUE RETURNS THIS SUMMER!

Wilson Chi-League is back! Wilson Chi-League is Chicago's Pro-Am basketball tournament with 4 straight weekends of men's and women's games starting July 22.

Come out to Whitney Young High School and watch pros like Jabari Parker, Wendell Carter and Talen Horton-Tucker face off with local talent and college players.

Admission is free so get in on the summer hoops action at Wilson Chi-League. Doors open at 11 a.m. You can learn more at wilson.com/chi-league.