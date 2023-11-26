WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: Overnight snow could impact travel with up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, November 26, 2023 1:39AM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service is alerting drivers to expect that travel times will be impacted by a snowstorm that could drop up to 2 inches of powder on the city starting early Sunday.

The highest rate of snowfall expected between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snow rates will diminish as the day progresses, leading to improved travel conditions, but traffic Sunday morning could be impacted by slippery, slushy conditions.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the start could see as much as 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Illinois counties west of the city, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and DuPage, are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW