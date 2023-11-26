Chicago weather: Overnight snow could impact travel with up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois

CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service is alerting drivers to expect that travel times will be impacted by a snowstorm that could drop up to 2 inches of powder on the city starting early Sunday.

The highest rate of snowfall expected between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snow rates will diminish as the day progresses, leading to improved travel conditions, but traffic Sunday morning could be impacted by slippery, slushy conditions.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the start could see as much as 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Illinois counties west of the city, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and DuPage, are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, ABC7 Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

