Chicago weather: Snow sweeps across area during one of the busiest travel days of the year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travelers began to fill into O'Hare airport Sunday morning as snow swept across the Chicago area during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service warned drivers to expect that travel times will be impacted by a snowstorm that could drop up to 2 inches of snow on the city.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the start could see as much as 3 inches of snow, the NWS said.

Illinois counties west of the city, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and DuPage, are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

ABC7 caught up with some travelers at O'Hare Sunday.

"It just looks like it's gonna be a lot to get through," holiday traveler Alex DeAngeles said. "Stay positive. That's all you can do."

Snow rates will diminish as the day progresses, leading to improved travel conditions, but traffic Sunday morning could be impacted by slippery, slushy conditions.

AAA is expecting the roads and airports to be packed on Sunday as people return from their Thanksgiving destinations. They said a record number of Illinoisans hopped on flights this week.

"229,000 people did fly, and that's 22,000 more than last year, so the airports are going to be busy as well," said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart.

If you're driving home, Hart said, it's critical to make sure you have safety kits in your car with blankets, water and kitty litter, just in case you get trapped in any snow. The time you hit the road will be important too.

"We really encourage you to leave before noon, and we've been saying that even before the snow coming. We also want you to avoid the 3 to 5 p.m. hours, because that's when it's going to be really congested," Hart said.

AAA said the I-94 between Chicago and Wisconsin will likely be the busiest expressway. It's safe to say you'll need some extra time when planning out your trip on Sunday.

The TSA said to arrive at least two hours before a flight to avoid any travel related stress, to pack smart and to be kind to the agents working.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.