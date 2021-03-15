Wisconsin driver caught using camping chair for seat

A Wisconsin State Trooper had a head-scratching moment when he recently pulled over a pickup truck.

When you see why you'll understand.

The owner apparently removed the seats and replaced the driver's seat with a camping chair.

The state patrol posted the picture on its Facebook page and the post had close to 3,000 shares and hundreds of comments.

Some people speculated the driver did that so he can use the truck for ice fishing.

One woman said the idea is genius because the driver is ready for a campfire any time.

The driver was pulled over for an equipment violation, but there was no word on if he is facing any charges.
