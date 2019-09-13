Woman killed in hit-and-run near Deerfields Bakery; driver in custody: police

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Deerfield on Friday.Shoes and a backpack mark the spot where the crash happened in the 800 block of Waukegan Road. Officers found the woman who witnesses say had just come out of Deerfields Bakery lying in the parking lot about 11:30 a.m."All of a sudden I hear this high-pitched scream. I look over and I see the case that the victim was holding goes up in the air, and then I see the front and the back tire of the passenger side just run over this body," said Jeff Piacenza, who witnessed the crash. "I was just completely shocked and just flabbergasted that this whole thing took place."The 68-year-old man suspected of driving the Honda minivan that struck the woman left the scene, police said, but was later found and arrested about a mile and a half away. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed yet.The woman was taken to Highland Park Hospital where she died. Her identity has not yet been released.The Deerfield Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.