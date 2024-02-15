Woman shot at after being robbed while sitting in parked car in West Pullman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot at after being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in car in West Pullman early Thursday morning.

The armed robbery happened at about 12:15 a.m. at the 12300-block of South LaSalle Street on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Three men approached the 22-year-old woman in a silver sedan and forced her out of her KIA sedan at gunpoint, police said.

The suspects took the victim's personal belongings and tried to take the victim's KIA sedan, but were unsuccessful.

As the woman started to run away the men shot in her direction. She was not injured.

Nobody is in custody.

