Girls 4 Science inspires young Chicago-area women in STEM

STEM Academy held at Malcolm X City College, Olive-Harvey City College, University of St. Francis
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago nonprofit inspires young women in STEM

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local nonprofit is hosting a free six-week program for young girls.

Girls 4 Science is holding its Science of cars program for girls age 10 to 18.

The six-week Saturday STEM Academy is offered four times per year at three locations: Malcolm X City College on Chicago's West Side, Olive-Harvey City College in the far south Roseland neighborhood and the University of St. Francis in Joliet. A different STEM topic is presented in each six-week session.

The program runs every Saturday from April 2 to May 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Girls 4 Science (G4S) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 2009 as a direct response to a lack of accessible and affordable quality science programs for young girls of color in and around the city of Chicago.

The mission of Girls 4 Science is to enrich the lives of girls through early exposure to the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and women of color practicing in STEM fields, hands-on problem-based learning and mentorship for STEM careers.

Girls 4 Science fulfills its mission through its free Saturday STEM Academy, a six-week, year-round program for girls aged 10-18 years primarily from under-resourced areas of Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.
