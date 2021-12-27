women's health

Friends of Prentice shares women's health tips for the new year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Women's health tips for the new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Busy women often put their own needs way down on the list, but Friends of Prentice want you to put a priority on your health in the new year, especially in the COVID era.

Kristen Field, executive director of Friends of Prentice, spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News via Zoom Monday morning and recommended the following tips for women to prioritize their health in 2022:

- Create a women's health designated day in January (book a few hours to write your list, call to make appointments, book vaccines, etc.)
- Stay current on your immunizations: flu, COVID-19, boosters, shingles, etc.
- Make a focus on physical & mental health
- Self exams & checking in with your doctor
- Focus on getting enough sleep; identify sources of stress
- Eating healthy and exercise

Field urged setting manageable goals, like drinking an extra glass of water each day, as small changes to your habits can make a big difference in your health.

Friends of Prentice is a nonprofit organization that funds critical medical research to advance women's health at Prentice Women's Hospital. You can learn more at friendsofprentice.org.
