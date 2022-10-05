Wood Dale police, SWAT on scene of barricade situation

WOOD DALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Wood Dale police and SWAT teams have responded to a barricade situation on Ash Street Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to Ash Street between Irving Park and Commercial around 6:30 p.m. Residents are being advised to avoid the area.

Wood Dale police are being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT. As of 9:30 p.m., the barricade situation is ongoing.

Witnesses told ABC7 Eyewitness News they heard at least nine rounds of shots fired.

On their Facebook page, Wood Dale police said as of 8 p.m. "multiple shots were fired by multiple offenders" but said there are no confirmed injuries at this time.

What sparked the barricade situation was not immediately clear. It was also not known how many people were involved.

No further details have been released.