Woodridge condo residents kicked out of homes before holidays for rest of winter

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Families who live in a Woodridge condo building are trying to figure out where to spend the holidays on the eve of being forced out of their homes.They were informed by their condo association four days ago that they cannot stay in their homes past December 17."They knew this months ago, when it was warm, and they could have told us," said Sofi Rodriguez, condo owner. "And it's not only the effect of the physicality of moving things away. It's two weeks 'til Christmas, it's cold as hell, it's emotional.""These last couple of days we all reached out and exchanged phone numbers and, you know, met to try to figure out what's our next step," said Yvonne Terry, condo owner.On December 2, Woodridge County Club Condo Association #5 sent residents a stunning letter, which read in part, "You must vacate the building...on December 17. Do not expect to be able to move back into your unit until spring 2022."The condo association said damage from a summer tornado is still causing problems, and all water must be turned off to all units to avoid pipes bursting.The letter continued, "the Association expects the Village of Woodridge to 'tag' the building as being uninhabitable by December 18th.""Put your hand on your heart and understand that you have wives and spouses and family members. I hope you never have to go through what you're putting us through," Rodriguez said was her message to the association.The Village of Woodridge said they are ready to help residents. They've directed about 30 homeowners to the Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors program. But residents said they've received no help yet from the village, and Tuesday morning they'll have just 10 days to figure out where they'll be living in the winter.