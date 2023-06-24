4 hospitalized, including child, after Woodstock crash at Rte 14 and North Rose Farm Road

Four people are hospitalized, including a child, after a serious crash in Woodstock Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at Route 14 and North Rose Farm Road.

While the circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear, Woodstock fire and rescue officials said when they arrived they found two heavily damaged vehicles, one which had been flipped onto its roof, in a corner ditch.

An elderly man and a woman were trapped inside the flipped vehicle, officials said.

Between the two vehicles, a total of seven people were involved in the crash, fire officials said. Three adults were airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious to critical condition. A child was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Huntley Hospital with minor injuries.

One more adult and two children were examined at the scene but refused treatment or transport to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.