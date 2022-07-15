Ryan, Val talk Wigley Field seating, 'pink flags' and cooking with Big Guys Sausage Stand owner

Wrigley Field has the second worst seat out of all MLB stadiums, according to a recent study. What's worse is someone sits in it almost every game!
Plus, a recent poll found men are worse at remembering names than women.
And, you've heard of "red flags" in a relationship before. Well, what are some "pink flags" in a relationship? An article in Cosmopolitan tells us.
Alessi in the Kitchen
Ryan and Val get cooking in the kitchen with Big Guys Sausage Stand owner and chef Brendan O'Connor.
Ingredients:
Eggplant
Chicken Breast
Arugula
Garlic
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Whole Pear Tomatoes
Tomato Paste
Water
Salt and Pepper
Sugar
Basil
Panko Bread Crumbs
Grated Parmesan
Flour
Ricotta Cheese
Garden Fresh Tomatoes
Lemons
Balsamic Glaze
Recipe
Prepare Marinara
Add eight cloves of minced garlic to a cup of extra virgin olive oil in a cold pan. Bring to a simmer.
Before garlic turns brown, add two 28 oz. can of whole pear tomatoes (crush with hands)
Add a cup of tomato paste, and 28 oz. of water.
Add a tablespoon of salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar.
Place a stalk of basil (six or eight leaves with stems) to sauce and simmer for one hour. Remove basil when finished.
Prepare Eggplant
Peel one eggplant and cut into 1/2" circles.
Mix four cups of panko bread crumbs with two cups of grated parmesan, one tablespoon salt and one tablespoon of pepper.
Set Up Your Batter Station
Set up bowls with three stations to batter eggplant and chicken:
First, flour seasoned with salt and pepper
Second, four eggs.
Third, panko mixture.
Batter and Fry eggplant
Dredge eggplant in three-bowl batter station.
Fry eggplant in olive oil at medium-high heat until golden brown.
Set aside on a paper towels. Serve eggplant with marinara and ricotta cheese finished with freshly grated parmesan and some extra virgin olive oil on ricotta.
Prepare Chicken and Fry
Butterfly whole chicken breast and gently pound to a 1/4" thickness.
Season with salt and pepper.
Dredge and fry chicken just like eggplant until internal temp is 165.
Prepare Arugula salad
Dice up garden fresh tomatoes.
Toss in a steel bowl with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil.
Mix in fresh-squeezed lemon juice and salt and pepper.
Add arugula (arugula should not be too wet).
Serve chicken with arugula tomato salad on the side. Top everything with freshly grated parmesan cheese and finish salad with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Take me out to the ball game... to get some food
Ryan and Val head down to Guaranteed Rate field to see (and taste) what new foods the White Sox are cooking up in 2022.
You can get your classic hot dog, or try something different with the new smoked BBQ wings and Italian grinder sub! Just snacking? Then give the smoked-brisket nachos a spin. And let's end the game with a homerun, some fireworks and ice cream.
Try out a layered rainbow cone. Each flavor is sliced at a 45-degree angle! Ryan and Val even have a "Food Fight."
Head down to see your Chicago White Sox, and give these and even more delicious meals a try at Guaranteed Rate Field this summer.
Spend or Save?
'The Gray Man' - SAVE
When the CIA's top asset uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in "The Gray Man."
'Where the Crawdads Sing' - SPEND
"Where the Crawdads Sing" is a murder mystery set in North Carolina, involving a tricky love triangle.
'Gone in the Night' - SAVE
"Gone in the Night" is the latest thriller starring Winona Ryder about two couples who are staying in a cabin together when one boyfriend goes missing.
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' - SPEND
Last but not least, Lesley Manville is a 1950s cleaning woman in "Mrs. Harris goes to Paris." Her dreams of buying a Christian Dior gown come to life.