Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by out-of-control semi: Video

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 11:24PM
Close call: Wyoming trooper nearly hit by 18-wheeler
Heart-stopping video shows a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper nearly being struck by an 18-wheeler when the driver lost control of the truck.

WYOMING (WLS) -- Heart-stopping video shows a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoid being hit by an out-of-control 18-wheeler.

The terrifying near-miss happened on snowy I-80 after the truck driver lost control and ran off the road.

The trooper avoided being hit by the careening semi by mere inches.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared the video as a reminder to drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and workers.

