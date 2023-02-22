Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by out-of-control semi: Video

WYOMING (WLS) -- Heart-stopping video shows a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoid being hit by an out-of-control 18-wheeler.
The terrifying near-miss happened on snowy I-80 after the truck driver lost control and ran off the road.
The trooper avoided being hit by the careening semi by mere inches.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared the video as a reminder to drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles and workers.