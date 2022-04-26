Dashcam video captures suspect drag two Tennessee police officers, run one over

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Dramatic dashcam video from suburban Nashville shows a suspect running over a police officer.
It happened after Franklin, Tennessee police pulled over 26-year-old Roy Nicholson on a traffic violation, CNN reported.
They asked him to step out of his vehicle after seeing a gun inside and smelling marijuana.
Nicholson complied, but then broke away from an officer and managed to get back into his car.
He then dragged two officers down the interstate, running over one of them in the process.
Witnesses followed Nicholson and reported his location to police.
He was arrested outside a nearby Walmart a short time later and is now facing assault charges.
Nicholson is out of jail on a $40,000 bond, and more charges might be filed against him.
One of the officers was treated at a hospital, and the other only had superficial injuries.
