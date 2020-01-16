Yasmin Acree missing 12 years; family still searching for answers in her disappearance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve years after her disappearance, the family of Yasmin Acree is still searching for answers."We've never stopped looking. We've always had hopes they would find answers," said Damarcus Acree, Yasmin's brother.The teen's brother and oldest sister spoke with ABC7 by phone from California where they live. It was 12 years ago that Acree disappeared from her West Side home in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway.Acree, a 15-year-old honor student, went missing on January 15, 2008, while living with her now-deceased adoptive mother, who was also her aunt by marriage.Some relatives say they believe she was abducted."I'm a man of faith, but, and I know God is a miracle worker, but if she's alive today, it would be a miracle," said Rev. Ira Acree, a relative of Yasmin.The family remains critical of the investigation by Chicago police, which initially looked into the teen's disappearance as a runaway, possibly causing the mishandling of fingerprints and other evidence at the scene."But I know there was a lot of ball dropping, neglectful acts on the parts of my aunt and the police," said Shawn Acree, Yasmin's sister.Despite few leads, a CPD spokesperson says the case is still in progress. A $10,000 reward in exchange for information still stands as does the commitment to learning the truth."There's really been no closure on our end as far as understanding what happened or knowing her last thoughts, her whereabouts," Damarcus Acree said.