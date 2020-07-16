YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopens some pools with new safety measures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans now have another way to cool off from the summer heat.
The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reopened six of its in-center pools for limited use on Wednesday, including the one in Lakeview.
There are new safety measures in place, such as requiring swimmers to reserve their time in advance and stay 6 feet apart.
The six pools that reopened Wednesday include:
- Buehler YMCA in Palatine
- Fry Family YMCA in Naperville
- Foglia YMCA in Lake Zurich
- Indian Boundary YMCA in Downers Grove
- Irving Park YMCA in Irving Park
- Lake View YMCA in Lake View
All of the pools are only available for lap swimming, with one person per lane at a time, according to the YMCA.
The organization said recreational swimming, lessons, team practices and water fitness classes will resume at a later date, following guidelines from the governor's office and public health officials.
For more information on the YMCA's reopening plan, visit the organization's Reopening Resource Center online.
