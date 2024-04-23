WATCH LIVE

Report of suspicious person sparks heavy police presence at Yorktown mall in Lombard

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 23, 2024 5:27PM
There is Yorktown mall news Tuesday. There was a heavy police presence at the Lombard shopping center after a suspicious person was reported.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a heavy police presence at Yorktown mall Tuesday morning in the west suburbs for a report of a suspicious person, Lombard village officials said.

Lombard officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter just after 11:20 a.m., and said police were asking people to avoid the area, while officers completed their investigation.

Chopper 7 flew over Yorktown Center just before noon, and officers could be seen carrying long guns, walking out of the mall.

Lombard officials later said the person in question was located, and it was determined that the report was unfounded. There is no credible threat to the public.

A spokeswoman for the mall called it an "isolated incident."

