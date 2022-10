Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- The YWCA of Northwest Indiana hosted its annual Circle of Friends gala Saturday.

The mayor of Gary presented the YWCA with a check for $1.5 million to continue programs to enrich the community.

Money raised from the night's event will go towards supporting YWCA programs.

ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.