Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in NBA COVID protocol

The Bulls are currently down three games to one in their first round series against the Bucks.
LaVine has averaged 19.3 points and 6 assists per-game in the series, which will resume with Game 5 on Wednesday a 6:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.
This represents LaVine's third stint in the league's COVID protocols.
The Bulls could also be without guard Alex Caruso, who is in the league's concussion protocol.