Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in NBA COVID protocol

Bulls face playoff elimination game against Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the second half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's COVID protocols and is likely to miss their next playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls confirmed Tuesday.

The Bulls are currently down three games to one in their first round series against the Bucks.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Bulls on brink of playoff elimination after 119-95 loss to Milwaukee Bucks

LaVine has averaged 19.3 points and 6 assists per-game in the series, which will resume with Game 5 on Wednesday a 6:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.



This represents LaVine's third stint in the league's COVID protocols.

The Bulls could also be without guard Alex Caruso, who is in the league's concussion protocol.
