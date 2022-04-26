Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in NBA COVID protocol

This is LaVine’s third stint in health and safety protocols. At the end of last season, in December and now https://t.co/KNXkt8OOl4 — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 26, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's COVID protocols and is likely to miss their next playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls confirmed Tuesday.The Bulls are currently down three games to one in their first round series against the Bucks.LaVine has averaged 19.3 points and 6 assists per-game in the series, which will resume with Game 5 on Wednesday a 6:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.This represents LaVine's third stint in the league's COVID protocols.The Bulls could also be without guard Alex Caruso, who is in the league's concussion protocol.