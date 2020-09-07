chicago crime

Walgreens stabbing: Mother of 2 stabbed to death while working at Wicker Park store; Person of interest in custody, CPD says

Same Walgreens targeted by robber armed with knife earlier this week, police say
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing at a Wicker Park Walgreens Sunday, Chicago police said.

The woman was working at the drug store located at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. when an unknown person approached her just after 9:30 a.m., police said.

The individual stabbed the victim multiple times and left the store, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Olga Marie Calderon of Chicago.

Regular customer Robert Szabla says Calderon was joking around with him about 10 minutes before she was killed when he went there to make a purchase.

"She said, 'Oh I hope it's not gonna be any robbery today because it's raining and they are afraid of rain," Szabla said.

WATCH: Police investigate murder at Wicker Park Walgreens


Chicago police investigate after a 32-year-old woman working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park was stabbed to death Sunday morning.



Szabla said this Walgreens is a frequent target of robberies.

"I myself witnessed it several times," he said. "Alcohol, cosmetics. People just walk in, take things and they walk out and these employees cannot do anything."

Police said this is the second time this month, this particular Walgreens has been targeted by a knife-wielding offender. Just five days ago the store was subject to an armed robbery.

While police said nothing was taken during the stabbing, they are looking for any links.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the woman who was killed is the mother of a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. . Her family is struggling to come to grips with the loss.

A 32-year-old mother of two was stabbed to death while working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park Sunday morning.



"They're very distraught and they're very hurt. To see their loved one leave home this morning, and all of a sudden you get a call and your loved one is not returning," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "She has two small children who are looking for their mother, and they have to break this news to her, so they're very hurt."

Meanwhile Walgreens says they are cooperating with police as the investigation continues. They've offered condolences to the family along with counseling to employees who may need it.

Walgreens spokesperson Jim Cohn said in a written statement: "We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we're continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location."

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-5446 or visit home.chicagopolice.org.
