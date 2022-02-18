car crash

100-car pile-up shuts down Interstate 39 near El Paso, Illinois; no injuries reported

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, all lanes have been reopened, according to Illinois State Police
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Reported 100-car pile up near El Paso, Illinois shuts down I-39

EL PASO, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 39 in downstate Illinois is back opened after a 100-car pileup Thursday afternoon forced the roadway to be shut down.

Over 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the southbound lanes of the interstate around 3:13 p.m. Thursday near El Paso, about 50 miles east of Peoria, Illinois State Police said.

An ABC7 viewer sent us video showing a mangled mess of cars and semi-trucks as panicked drivers tried to find safety.

WATCH | Driver captures moments after 100-car pile-up


EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the moments after an ABC7 viewer was involved in a 100-car pileup that shut down I-39 near El Paso, Illinois.



Traffic has been diverted off I-39 at El Paso (Exit 14) and onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, Illinois State Police said.

I-39 southbound was shut down from Normal to Minonk for approximately 12 hours, according to state police.

A major winter storm created treacherous travel conditions across Illinois Thursday. IDOT tweeted this video of whiteout conditions near Peoria Thursday afternoon.


A total of 19 commercial vehicles (CMV) and nine passenger vehicles sustained damage, ISP said. Numerous other vechiles slid off the roadway but were not damaged, and several CMV loads were spilled on and around the roadways.

ISP requested a dozen tow trucks to help clear the roadway throughout the night. Troopers, as well as other local law enforcement partners, helped to safely escort all motorists from the area to warming centers.

Despite the number of vehicles involved, officials said no injures were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoiscar crashwinter stormillinois state policetraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
100-car pile-up near El Paso, Illinois shuts down I-39
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Missing Antioch man died from drowning, coroner says
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
TOP STORIES
Biden to speak to nation as crisis with Russia over Ukraine escalates
Winter Weather Advisory in effect; vehicles stranded on I-65 for hours
City denies permit for scrapyard planning move to SE Side
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal
Body found in Zion ID'd
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Donor dogs, cats provide lifesaving blood to other pets in need
Show More
8-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting on SW Side, police say
IL reports 3,184 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, still windy Friday
Teen charged with 11-year-old in armed carjacking
CPD officer charged with punching man who allegedly shot at cops
More TOP STORIES News