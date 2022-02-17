Weather Chicago: Wintry mix could make for tough commute; up to 8 inches of snow possible | Radar

CHICAGO WINTER STORM TIMELINE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wintry mix at the start of Chicago's next winter storm was expected to make the Thursday morning commute tricky.After the warmest day of the year so far, another winter storm is forecast to slam the Chicago area on Thursday.The storm will bring heavy rain and potential ice before dropping 5 to 8 inches of snow on parts of the area Thursday. There's even a chance you'll hear some rumbles of thunder.The National Weather Service has issued afor eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and southern Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Benton, Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday. The warning extends until 1 a.m. EST Friday in Porter County and until midnight EST in Elkhart, LaPorte, Lagrange, Marshall, St. Joseph and Starke counties.for northern Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, northern Will, southern Cook and central Cook counties is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday- Period of light freezing rain and sleet will be possible, light glaze of ice.- Mostly a break from precipitation, with just light freezing drizzle or sleet possible.- Snow arrives and will be heavy at times with gusty northeast winds.Temperatures dropped to near freezing Wednesday night into Thursday, and the rain transitioned over to an icy mix from around 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Southern parts of the Chicago area could see some significant ice accumulation.The morning commute will have some icy spots, depending on how long the freezing rain and sleet lasts, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said, but there will likely be a break in precipitation during the height of the rush hour.Early Thursday morning in the West Loop, a wintry mix was making the pavement slippery and wet.Drivers and pedestrians are urged to be cautious.There was also some ugly flooding near 31st Street and Cicero Avenue, where people starting pushing stalled cars through water above their knees.Then, near a viaduct at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan, a few semitrailers were moving very slowly through high water.And at 52nd Street and Cicero, it's unclear if inclement weather is to blame, but part of a brick wall on a building peeled away and crumbled to the ground, crashing onto some parked cars.After the break, Mowry said heavy snow will move in around 11 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon and evening. Although, some flurries could be seen early Thursday in Gurnee and other parts of Lake County.The most snow is expected to fall south of the city, with snowfall amounts ranging from 5 to 8 inches. In the city and points north, residents can expect closer to 2 to 4 inches, with some 5-inch totals possible.The Thursday afternoon rush hour will likely be worse than the morning, Mowry said. With snow falling and winds gusting up to 35 mph, drivers should expect snow accumulation on the roads and poor visibility.There were 211 Chicago Streets and Sanitation salt trucks deployed, focusing on main roads first. Street sweepers were also clearing debris from underneath viaducts ahead of heavy rain that could cause flooding."We also ask if you've got a catch basin in front of your house, it's a good time to clean that off before this rain comes," said Cole Stallard, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.As that heavy rain turns to ice overnight, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be laying salt. But the timing will be tricky."You don't want to do it in the midst of a heavy, heavy rain; it basically gets washed away," IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said. "But you want to get it down there before it really starts icing over. Especially in the beginning of this, even though the roads look clear, they could be very slick."That ice could also impact rail travel, especially trains that rely on overhead wires, like the Metra Electric and South Shore lines. Metra said it would be running those trains overnight."Running up and down the lines to just make sure that there is no ice accumulating on those overhead wires," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.With ice and heavy snow potentially snapping tree branches and knocking out power, ComEd is beefing up staffing."We're also reaching out to contractors and other resources to make sure that we've got enough people on the system, so that if we start to see some impact from this weather, we're ready to get on it right away," ComEd spokesman John Schoen said.Waves on Lake Michigan will build through the day Thursday, so areas along the lakeshore may experience some flooding as well.There are numerous flood advisories, watches and warnings throughout the area, too.