Just in time for the holidays, Damon Williams talks relationships with Val and Ryan

Spend or Save?
It's the weekend! New movies are hitting theaters and streaming services. Film critic Richard Roeper stops by with his reviews!
"Eternals" - SAVE
It's the latest installment in the Marvel Universe about an immortal alien race that emerges from hiding to protect Earth from its evil counterparts.
"Being Blago" - SPEND
A documentary on the rise and fall of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich hits Hulu.
"Spencer" - SPEND
Kristin Stewart stars as Princess Diana. The film recounts the time Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.
"Red Notice" - SAVE
An Interpol agent tracks the world's most wanted art thief in Netflix's most expensive movie to date, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
Zarlengo's Italian Ice & Gelato
Aria Zarlengo is just shy of 2 years old but she has an important role: lead taste-tester for a no-sugar added, frozen treat product line for South suburban Chicago favorite, Zarlengo's Italian Ice & Gelato.
In November of 2020 before her first birthday, Aria was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes after digestive problems prompted her parents to take her to the hospital. She was soon rushed to the emergency room and placed on intravenous fluids.
Knowing that Aria could no longer partake in his family's frozen treats including Italian ice, gelato, ice cream and a variety of novelties, Todd decided to create versions that didn't raise her glucose level and sell them at Zarlengo's retail location in Chicago Heights.
Less than a year after her diagnosis, Zarlengo's now sells Aria-branded ice cream sandwiches, Italian ice, and ice cream cups that don't budge glucose levels and help fund type 1 diabetes research at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. The goal of the research is to cure the disease without immunosuppressant drugs.
"I'm creating products that never even existed before," said Todd. "You can just get it for a couple dollars and donate to a good cause while you're doing it."
Todd and Jessica believe that Aria is changing the world by inspiring the new product line. They are both hoping the money raised by these healthy treats leads to new technology and medicine in the fight against the disease.
"I have become so passionate about eradicating Type 1 diabetes," said Todd. "It's going to happen. I am not going to stop."
For more information, visit zarlengositalianice.com/aria