12-year-old girl dies after fatal fire in Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and four injured after a fatal fire in Gresham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 8600-block of South Hermitage.

A 12-year-old girl and a woman were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details on their deaths.



Two men and two women were taken to Christ Hospital.

No smoke detectors were heard in the home, according to fire officials.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
