2 in custody, up to 13 shot after Englewood memorial turns 'chaotic', police say

CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party

16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman speaks on Englewood mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot including a 16-year-old boy Sunday morning inside and outside near a residence in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:35 a.m. officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology of shots fired in the 5700 block of South May Street."I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Neighbor, Terrence Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street.""It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene," Daniely said.Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gave an update Sunday morning.According to Waller, shots were initially fired inside a residence stemming from a dispute when people started to filter outside into the streets.Once people were outside, police said a person who was inside of the residence also started shooting at people."This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that party and flowed onto the street," Waller said. "Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave, and that's when shots were fired outside."According to Waller, seven people were transported with gunshot wounds from the scene and six others transported themselves.A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized, Waller said.Four others are still in critical condition, police said. The victims were between 16 and 48-years-old.Waller said POD cameras helped officers get information about what transpired."POD videos shows who was firing outside so we have some information about what happened there," said Waller. "One of the people who left the party also fired shots at a passing vehicle so we have about three different crime scenes to cover."Police said the party was a memorial for someone who was slain in April earlier this year.CPD said they plan to increase police presence in the area.16th Ward Alderwman Stephanie Coleman said the shooting is not representative of the neighborhood and she's saddened by the violence over Christmas break."Very sad and very disappointed that our children, this is their welcoming not only into the Christmas holiday, but to their Christmas break," Coleman said."I saw disappointment, I saw frustration, I saw fear, I saw lots of concerned neighbors getting to the bottom of it. I saw children at 12:30 in the morning, could you only imagine children out because there was that much activity going on."Area South Detectives are currently investigating.This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, 4 fatal across Chicago since 5:00 p.m. Friday.