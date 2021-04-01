fatal fire

Clearing fire leaves 2 women dead, man seriously hurt, Chicago police say

By
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Clearing fire: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women have died and a man was seriously injured after a fire in Chicago's Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood early Thursday morning, CPD said.

Chicago police responded to a reported fire in the 5200-block of West 64th Place about 2:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people injured.

A 57-year old-man was transported Holy Cross Hospital initially in serious condition; a 60-year-old woman was also transported to Holy Cross in critical condition; and a 41-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The women were later pronounced deceased, officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the details of the fatalities.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately known, but an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

