Dolton shootout in Menards parking lot leaves 2 killed, including possible bystander

By Jesse Kirsch
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shootout in a Menards parking lot in south suburban Dolton Thursday night has left two people dead, police said.

The shootout occurred in the Menards parking lot on Lincoln Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. according to Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley.

Police said a man in a vehicle in the parking lot who they believe was not involved in the shootout was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

Police said a man involved in the shootout transported himself to Ingalls Hospital in Harvey and was later pronounced dead.

The two men killed have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 58-year-old Bourama Thera of Dolton and 30-year-old Darquise Welch of Phoenix, Ill.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.
