2 killed, including teen, another teen seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, Illinois State Police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old and a 35-year-old man are dead and a 16-year-old is seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Tuesday night.

All lanes of the Dan Ryan at 65th Street were closed for hours after the overnight crash.

Illinois State Police confirmed two people are dead, including a Chicago Heights man, after the incident, and a teenager is seriously hurt, after the driver of the SUV, later identified as the Chicago Heights man, was traveling at high speed, lost control, slammed into a concrete barrier, flipped and hit a pole, crushing the vehicle and pinning those inside.

The two killed in the crash were taken to St. Bernard Hospital before being pronounced deceased.

The teens were both from Sauk Village, police later said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan near 65th.

The SUV was pinned up against the pole as firefighters worked to extricate those trapped.

Traffic came to a stand-still, as emergency crews worked for at least two hours.

Traffic was being diverted at 59th Street, and the expressway was shut down from 63rd to 71st streets.

State police said the lanes reopened about 5:30 a.m.

The two killed in the crash were not immediately identified.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.
