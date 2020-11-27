Chicago shooting: 2 men shot in West Chesterfield alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the person who shot two people in an alley in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.Police said someone drove up on a 19-year-old man and a 59-year-old man in the 300 -block of East 95th Street and opened fire around 1:19 p.m. Friday.The 19-year-old man was in a car when he was shot in the upper body, police said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.The 59-year-old man was standing on the street when he was shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.No suspects are in custody. The shooting is under investigation.