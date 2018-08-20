2 teens reported missing found shot to death in field on Far South Side

Darnelle Flowers and Raysuan Turner were both found shot to death in a field on the Far South Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two teenagers were found shot to death Sunday night in a field on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

The two teenagers, just 16 and 17 year old, were found dead at about 11:57 p.m. in a field on East 131st Street between Eberhart and Rhodes avenues after being reported missing days ago.

The family of 16-year-old Raysuan Turner said he has been missing since Friday. He was found dead in the field along with 17-year-old Darnelle Flowers, who had also been missing since Friday.

RELATED: 59 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago

Crisis response leader Andrew Holmes said he and the family led a search party Sunday afternoon looking for the two when they got some leads on where they could be.

"The hard part about it is, someone knew and didn't say anything," Holmes said. "She just wanted to get to her child and the other mother wanted to get to her child and it's tough that the end result that their bodies are in the back of a yard."

Police said the two young men were found with gunshot wounds to the body and pronounced dead at the scene. They are investigating this as a homicide.

The deaths were part of a violent weekend in Chicago that left six people killed and 53 others wounded.
