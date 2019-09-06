2-year-old California boy dies after being shot in head, father arrested for homicide

VISALIA, Calif. -- The father of a 2-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head has been arrested for homicide, according to the Visalia Police Department.California police said 25-year-old William Stallworth was taken into custody Thursday night after calling police about the shooting.When officers arrived they found the 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.He was immediately taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.After an investigation, police said Stallworth was arrested and booked for homicide and child endangerment