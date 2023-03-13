Chicago mayoral election poll shows tight race between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson

A Chicago mayoral election poll shows the race between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson is tightening as both candidatesr picked up endorsements.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago mayoral runoff election is just over three weeks away and a new poll shows the race tightening.

Both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson were at several events over the weekend.

Nineteenth Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea announcing his support for Vallas at the South Side Irish Parade in Beverly.

"I look forward to working with Paul Vallas," Alderman O'Shea said. "I think it's appropriate today that we invite a neighbor, a friend, Mr. Paul Vallas here. And I'm proud to give him my endorsement."

Fifteenth Ward Alderman Ray Lopez also endorsed Vallas in a separate event.

Brandon Johnson was also out on the campaign trail over the weekend, picking up an endorsement from Bishop Larry Trotter at Sweet Holy Spirit Church in Calumet Heights.

"I feel that Brandon Johnson is the choice for the people and the choice for the city," Trotter said.

Meanwhile, the first official independent poll of the runoff election shows Vallas holding a nearly six point lead over Johnson.

In the poll, 44.9% of the respondents said they will vote for Vallas and 39.1% of the respondents said they will vote for Johnson.

Sixteen percent are still undecided.

With election day fast approaching on April 4, early voting is set to begin next Monday in all 50 wards.

Vallas and Johnson will debate in our ABC7 studios on Thursday.

You can watch "The People's Forum" at 7 p.m. on our digital channel 7.2, and on our streaming platforms.

You can also watch it Friday night after ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. It will be rebroadcast on Sunday at 4 p.m.