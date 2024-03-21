Summerfest lineup 2024 released: Artists include Keith Urban, Maroon 5

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The official Summerfest lineup has been released.

The lineup includes Kane Brown with Kameron Marlowe, ILLENIUM, Tyler Childers, Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, Maroon 5, AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen, Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buckcherry, Ivan Cornejo, Bryson Tiller, MUNA, Mt. Joy, David Kushner, Hippo Campus, Alison Wonderland, Jessie Murph, Lil Tecca, Cold War Kids, FLETCHER, Sleater-Kinney, Black Pumas, REO SPEEDWAGON, Umphrey's McGee, En Vogue, Charles Wesley Godwin, Goo Goo Dolls, Ken Carson, Key Glock, Ethel Cain, The Wallflowers, Taking Back Sunday, Mariah the Scientist, Local Natives, Three Dog Night, and many more

The festival will take place from June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.

"Our 2024 lineup embodies the essence of what makes Summerfest so special. With a curated selection of artists spanning genres and styles, the festival reflects the vibrancy of today's music scene," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. " With 600 artists at a 75-acre permanent festival park, Summerfest creates a one-of-a-kind environment that our fans look forward to every summer."

SEE ALSO: Lollapalooza releases 2024 lineup, featuring headliners SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink 182

Tickets are on sale now at summerfest.com.