fatal crash

I-80 crash leaves 3 dead, including baby, after Mustang slams into back of semi

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are dead, including a 1-year-old baby, after a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 80 Thursday.

The crash happened on I-80 westbound east of 300 East Street near mile-marker 40 in Bureau County just before 2:45 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. A white Ford Mustang slammed into the back of a semi-truck that had slowed to a near stop due to traffic ahead, officials said.

All three occupants in the Mustang were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims include a 26-year-old man who was driving the Mustang, a 22-year-old woman and a 1-year-old baby, all from South Bend, Indiana, ISP said.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours while officials conducted a crash investigation and cleaned up the debris.

Officials did not say if the 69-year-old semi-truck driver was injured in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashsemi crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-294 crash: ISP
Over half of 2019 CPD chases ended in crashes: emails
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
IL enters Bridge Phase of reopening plan
Decades after murder conviction, Scott Peterson seeks to clear his name
CPD announce new search warrant policy
Trader Joe's drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated shoppers
Matt Gaetz associate agrees to cooperate in federal investigation
Parents of drowning victim raise awareness to protect other children
Show More
Retired Chicago-area woman mysteriously approved for CA unemployment
Cat missing after surviving 5th-floor jump from burning building
NFL families seek to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement
The Hmong community: Resilience, hope & a place in America
2 arrested after 4 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop in IN
More TOP STORIES News