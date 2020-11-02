Fire displaces 40 people, damages 2 buildings in Lakeview neighborhood, CFD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Side apartment buildings caught on fire left 40 people displaced in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Chicago Fire Department.The fire department responded to a fire at 805 W. Bradley shortly before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the second and third floors of the building.Warming buses were called to the scene to protect the displaced residents from the weather elements. The City's Department of Human Services was also on the scene to offer help.No injuries or deaths were reported. The Office of Fire Investigations is still investigating the cause of the fire, Chicago Fire Department say.