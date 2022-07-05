chicago city council

46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman says he won't seek reelection

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman James Cappleman said he will step down after the end of his term next May.

Cappleman has served the 46th Ward on the city's North Side since 2011.

He released a statement Tuesday morning, saying it feels right to "move on to another adventure with the assurance that his community is in a good place to keep moving forward."

Cappleman also said he will "work double time" to get "final commitments done."

"Later this summer, there will be some exciting announcements about more plans for the 46th Ward," he said.

He has no plans to leave the community.

"As for the future, my husband Richard and I have no plans to leave this community when I retire," Cappleman said. "We will do what we've always done since we met one another over 30 years ago; we will keep giving our time to endeavors that will make our planet better for everyone."
