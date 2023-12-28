New Jersey man says $5 14-leg parlay bet won him $489K

A North Jersey man beat incredible odds --- a one in nearly 9.8 million chance -- turning $5 into almost a half million dollars!

The bettor, Travis Dufner, claims he cashed in on a 14-leg parlay, successfully guessing 14 NFL players who would score touchdowns in the same week.

Dufner said Christian McCaffrey's touchdown scored him $489,000.

Now, he's taking it all in.

"I've put plenty of these parlays down before. I've hit a few small ones but obviously nothing in the realm of this," Dufner said.

Ironically, Dufner is a financial planner. He says he will be paying off student loans, car payments and then just investing in his family's future.