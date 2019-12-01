5 shot, 1 fatally, in west suburban Aurora, police say

The Aurora Police Department is currently investigating an incident in the 700 block of 5th Street that left multiple people shot and one dead.



Officers are detectives are currently on scene beginning an investigation.



AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Aurora early Sunday, according to police.Aurora police responded to the 700 block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said."Probably ten shot," said one man who lives down the street from the scene. "I heard gun shots, looked out my bathroom window and then there is a white car come flying."When officers arrived, three people were found shot and transported to a local hospital, where one of them died, police said."We're looking for anyone who may know information about this case," said Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department spokesperson." If you've seen something, if you may have heard something around the time of those 911 calls, please call our detectives."Later on, police said two other people suffering from gunshot wounds related to the same incident walked themselves into Rush Copley Medical Center.The four other victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to officials.Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a random act.Officials have not given any information regarding a suspect.No one is in custody at the time, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.