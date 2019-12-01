fatal shooting

5 shot, 1 fatally, in west suburban Aurora, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Aurora early Sunday, according to police.

Aurora police responded to the 700 block of 5th Street after receiving multiple calls around 2:30 a.m., officials said.



"Probably ten shot," said one man who lives down the street from the scene. "I heard gun shots, looked out my bathroom window and then there is a white car come flying."

When officers arrived, three people were found shot and transported to a local hospital, where one of them died, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

One person is dead and four others have been shot in a Sunday morning shooting in Aurora, according to police.



"We're looking for anyone who may know information about this case," said Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department spokesperson." If you've seen something, if you may have heard something around the time of those 911 calls, please call our detectives."

Later on, police said two other people suffering from gunshot wounds related to the same incident walked themselves into Rush Copley Medical Center.

The four other victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to officials.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a random act.

Officials have not given any information regarding a suspect.

No one is in custody at the time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorafatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
Man killed in shooting near IIT campus ID'd: medical examiner
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of trying to rob woman who shot her in Little Village: police
Man body-slammed by CPD officer faces aggravated battery charge
Winter storms affect travelers returning home from Thanksgiving
248 vehicles towed as winter parking ban takes effect
10 shot near New Orleans' French Quarter: police
Murders down, shootings up in November compared to 2018: police
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
Show More
Pete Davidson attendees allegedly asked to sign $1M NDA ahead of his comedy shows
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Harvey reports highest number of homicides in years
2 injured in crash after police chase from Dyer to Chicago
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News