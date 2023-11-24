Chicago police issue alert after 12 armed robberies reported in 1 hour Thanksgiving morning

CPD issued an alert on Chicago robberies after 12 were reported on the South and SW sides in just 1 hour Thanksgiving morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a series of robberies that happened on the South and Southwest sides Thanksgiving morning. There were 12, in just one hour.

The incidents happened from 21st down to 59th streets between Paulina Street and Sacramento Avenue.

Police say the spree started around 7:20 a.m.

In each incident, police say, two to four people wearing dark clothing and ski masks walked up to people with guns and robbed them.

They got away in a blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai.

This is where the robberies took place:

- 2300-block of West 21st Street at 7:20 a.m.

- 2000-block of West 23rd Street at 7:25 a.m.

- 1700-block of West Cermak Road at 7:30 a.m.

- 1900-block of West Cermak Road at 8:20 a.m.

- 3700-block of South Wolcott Avenue at 7:47 a.m.

- 4900-block of South Paulina Street at 7:55 a.m.

- 4700-block of South Hermitage Avenue at 8 a.m.

- 5800-block of South Sacramento Avenue at 8:07 a.m.

- 5000-block of South Fairfield Avenue at 8:08 a.m.

- 4700-block of South Honore Street at 8:10 a.m.

- 5200-block of South Rockwell Street at 8:15 a.m.

- 5900-block of South Mozart Street at 8:20 a.m.

