AARP Chicago highlights family caregivers

There are more than 41 million family caregivers in the U.S. - over 1 million here in Illinois. AARP Chicago is dedicated to help those who help others. With the help of AARP, we highlighted a few of the outstanding caregivers from the Chicago area. Then, the AARP Illinois Volunteer President, Rosanna Marquez joined us to talk about the importance of caregivers.

Visit AARP Chicago's website for more information.
