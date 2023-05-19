2023 ABC7 Gibbons Run: New date, time, and location for one of Chicago's longest-standing runs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners, walkers, leukemia supporters and survivors are encouraged to join the Chicago community for the 29th annual ABC7 Gibbons Run on Saturday, June 24 at the event's new location, Montrose Harbor. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation. Learn more and register today at leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k.

Who: Runners, walkers, volunteers, and leukemia supporters and survivors

What: 2023 ABC7 Gibbons Run

When: Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m. CT (Live broadcast on ABC7)

Where: Montrose Harbor, Chicago, Illinois

Why: Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research.

The ABC7 Gibbons Run includes a chip-timed 5K run and a 3K walk, followed by a party at Montrose Harbor with food, refreshments, music, and partner tents. Named after the legendary ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, the event has raised nearly $2 million since 1995 to help fund critical medical research.

"We are proud of our long-term relationship with the Leukemia Research Foundation and the positive impact they continue to make in helping to find a cure for leukemia," said John Idler, ABC7 president and general manager. "Through supporting this event and leukemia research, we have the opportunity to both honor the memory of a colleague, Jim Gibbons, and make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this disease."

"We are so grateful to ABC7 Chicago for their unwavering partnership as we go into this event's 29th year," said Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation. "Thanks to their support, we are able to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by leukemia, by helping to accelerate the development of new and better treatments, with the ultimate goal of helping to find a cure."

Online registration for the event is available at leukemiarf.org/gibbons5k. Participants can register as an individual or team, and choose to participate in person or virtually. Registration is free for all leukemia patients and survivors. Event sponsorships are still available and volunteers are still needed. Contact Arleen Boudart at arleen@leukemiarf.org to learn more.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $83M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at leukemiarf.org.