CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has announced a new partnership to send free rapid home COVID tests to eligible residents in 14 counties across the state, including several in the Chicago area.
The counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago.
This effort targets people living in certain, more vulnerable zip codes. Each household can sign up for a free home delivery of five tests at AccessCovidTests.org.
There are 225,000 test kits available, and it's first-come, first-served.
See the list of eligible zip codes by county in the Chicago area below:
Cook County:
60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 60651
DuPage County:
60106, 60131
Kankakee County:
60901, 60915
Lake County:
60064, 60085
Will:
60432, 60435, 60436
See the rest of eligible zip codes across Illinois:
Henry
61345, 61443
Jackson
62966
Jefferson
62864
Macon
62521, 62522, 62526
Madison
62002
Marion
62801, 62882
Peoria
61602, 61605, 61606
St. Clair
62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207
Winnebago
61101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104
Free at-home rapid COVID test kits available for Illinois residents in these zip codes
