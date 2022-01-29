coronavirus illinois

Free at-home rapid COVID test kits available for Illinois residents in these zip codes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has announced a new partnership to send free rapid home COVID tests to eligible residents in 14 counties across the state, including several in the Chicago area.

The counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago.

This effort targets people living in certain, more vulnerable zip codes. Each household can sign up for a free home delivery of five tests at AccessCovidTests.org.

There are 225,000 test kits available, and it's first-come, first-served.

See the list of eligible zip codes by county in the Chicago area below:

Cook County:
60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 60651

DuPage County:
60106, 60131

Kankakee County:
60901, 60915

Lake County:

60064, 60085

Will:
60432, 60435, 60436

See the rest of eligible zip codes across Illinois:

Henry
61345, 61443

Jackson
62966

Jefferson
62864

Macon

62521, 62522, 62526

Madison
62002

Marion
62801, 62882

Peoria
61602, 61605, 61606

St. Clair
62040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 62207

Winnebago
61101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104
