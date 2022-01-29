Free at-home rapid COVID test kits available for Illinois residents in these zip codes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has announced a new partnership to send free rapid home COVID tests to eligible residents in 14 counties across the state, including several in the Chicago area.The counties include: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago.This effort targets people living in certain, more vulnerable zip codes. Each household can sign up for a free home delivery of five tests atThere are 225,000 test kits available, and it's first-come, first-served.See the list of eligible zip codes by county in the Chicago area below:60302, 60651, 60164, 60165, 60609, 60632, 60406, 60445, 60472, 60803, 60626, 60659, 60616, 60653, 60636, 60621, 60620, 60628, 60624, 60644, 60411, 60461, 60466, 60612, 60619, 6065160106, 6013160901, 6091560064, 6008560432, 60435, 60436See the rest of eligible zip codes across Illinois:61345, 61443629666286462521, 62522, 625266200262801, 6288261602, 61605, 6160662040, 62059, 62060, 62090, 62201, 62206, 6220761101, 61103, 61111, 61102, 61104