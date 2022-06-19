threat

Congressman Kinzinger, family receive death threat for rep's participation in Jan. 6 committee

Channahon Republican spoke about it on 'This Week with George Stephanopoulos'
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Rep. Adam Kinzinger receives death threat after Jan. 6 hearing

NEW YORK (WLS) -- Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he's received a death threat for participating in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He spoke about it on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

SEE MORE: Jan. 6 committee says mob was 40 ft from Pence during Capitol riot, stresses Trump's pressure on VP

Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, said the threat was mailed to his house a couple days ago.

"I'm not worried personally. ... It threatens to execute me as well as my wife and 5-month-old child," he said. "I've never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area. I don't worry, but now that I have a wife and kids it's a little different. There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."
