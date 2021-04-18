Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands expected to march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10517422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 13) The split second decision by the Chicago police officer is under scrutiny as video is released of the fatal shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands are expected to march in Little Village Sunday, demanding justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo.The calls for justice, along with police reform, continue days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released police bodycam video, as well as other videos, showing the graphic shooting.The community gathering for the Peace March in the same alleyway where the 13-year-old was shot and killed by Chicago police in March.Word about the march in the name of Toledo spread on social media as the memorial at the site of the shooting continues to grow.Organizers plan to hand out flowers to the group. Each person will carry that flower with them and then will lay it down next to the memorial.This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.The Toledo family asking that everyone who gathers in Adam's name remain peaceful.