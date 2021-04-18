adam toledo

Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands expected to march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

By Alexis McAdams
Little Village Peace March for Adam Toledo expects thousands following CPD killing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands are expected to march in Little Village Sunday, demanding justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA

The split second decision by the Chicago police officer is under scrutiny as video is released of the fatal shooting.



The calls for justice, along with police reform, continue days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released police bodycam video, as well as other videos, showing the graphic shooting.



The community gathering for the Peace March in the same alleyway where the 13-year-old was shot and killed by Chicago police in March.

WATCH | Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Logan Square to demand justice for Adam Toledo

Demonstrators are rallying in Logan Square Park with plans to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house nearby.



Word about the march in the name of Toledo spread on social media as the memorial at the site of the shooting continues to grow.

Organizers plan to hand out flowers to the group. Each person will carry that flower with them and then will lay it down next to the memorial.

RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot Adam Toledo, had 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says

This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.

RAW VIDEO | Protesters clash with police in Logan Square
Chopper7 was overhead as a small group of protesters scuffled with police near Logan Square Park following Friday evening's mostly peaceful march.



The Toledo family asking that everyone who gathers in Adam's name remain peaceful.

