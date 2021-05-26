adam toledo

Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth

Adam's Place to provide a rural home for at-risk youth in Grant County, Wisconsin
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Adam Toledo has announced plans to create a new non-profit group designed to help at-risk young people in the Chicago area.

Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old in March. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.

Little Village mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed in police shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot and killed in March, is now on display in Little Village.



"He was a little kid. He made one mistake," said Esmeralda Toledo, his sister.

On what would have been Adam's 14th birthday, his family unveiled their plans for Adam's Place. The rural home for at-risk youth that will eventually be set on a 20-acre plot of land nearly 200 miles north of Chicago in Grant County, Wisconsin. It's the kind of place that will keep others like Adam from making those same mistakes.

"What I really want is to have Adam back. And I can't do that. But we can try help other families protect their sons from the temptations that took Adam onto the street that night," family attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said, reading a statement from Toledo's mother, Elizabeth Toledo.

Preferring to let her attorney read her statement, Elizabeth Toledo described her son's love for animals, which is where the idea for Adam's Place was born. The goal is to start with a class of eight inner city youth drawn from Chicago's Little Village.

"Put them in an environment, let them understand how we depend on cattle and sheep to feed us and the cattle and sheep depend on us to feed them," family attorney Joel Hirschhorn said.

His family made the announcement in front of a new mural honoring their son Wednesday afternoon. The non-profit has created a website at www.adams-place.org.

The hope is groundbreaking for Adam's Place can happen sometime this fall, with the first class moving in next summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslittle villagechicagoadam toledopolice involved shootingmural artschicago police departmentnon profit
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADAM TOLEDO
Dia de Muertos exhibit remembers COVID victims, grieving families
Adam Toledo mural in Little Village vandalized
Little Village mural dedicated to life of Adam Toledo
Resisting arrest charge dropped against man with Adam Toledo
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News