Adam Toledo shooting: Chicago police show video compilation to reporters ahead of public release

WATCH | Adam Toledo shooting compilation video produced by Chicago Police Department

Chicago police produced this video compilation of the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police allowed reporters to view their video compilation of the moments that led up to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer.Reporters were not allowed to record the video clips or ask questions as officials played the video to - as a source put it - provide context to how quickly the incident turned deadly.The series of short edited clips included video and stills. It starts with a few seconds of security camera video from a nearby church, showing Toledo walking down the street with a male adult and ends with body cam video showing the officer shooting the teen after a foot chase down an alley.It all began around 2:35 a.m. during the early morning hours of March 29, 2021. Next, another surveillance camera from a nearby school captured what appeared to be the man Toledo was with firing off at least eight rounds from a gun.A ShotSpotter alert was issued and officers responded to the area. A security camera shows Toledo and the man running away.The next clip shows the officer who shot the teen chasing him down an alley. On the audio from the bodycam, you can hear the officer order Toledo to stop twice.When the teen stops near a fence, a CPD freeze-frame of the video shows Toledo with his arms by his side.CPD then showed a grainy magnified, freeze-frame of that video which appears to show the teen with a gun in his right hand.Bodycam audio then captures the officer saying, "Show me your hands! Show me your [expletive] hands!"When Toledo moves his right hand toward the officer, the officer fires one shot. Toledo falls to ground and the video ends.Chicago police said Toledo's family approved the showing of their video compilation.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police released the slowed down video clips to help provide some context of the events that led up to the shooting.The CPD video does not show the officer rendering aid to the teen and officials would not say when emergency services were called. They also would not discuss any other details about the police-involved shooting.