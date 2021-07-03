Fun things to do in Chicago today include Adler Planetarium award-winning sky shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is excited to welcome guests back to the Grainger Sky Theater with several events happening this summer.Two Sky Shows will be offered in July and August: "Imagine the Moon," the Adler's newest sky show, explores how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky, and "Skywatch Live" gives guests the Adler's view of downtown Chicago. The first three weekends will be free for Illinois residents as a thank you for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.The dates are as follows:- July: 3*, 4*, 10*, 11*, 17*, 18*, 24, 25, 31- August: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29- 10:30 a.m. "Imagine the Moon"- 11:30 a.m. "Skywatch Live"- 12:15 p.m. "Imagine the Moon"- 1:15 p.m. "Skywatch Live"Tickets are on sale now, and are available for advanced online purchase only.$15 (no refunds), free for Illinois residents for the first three weekends (five-ticket limit per transaction on Illinois Resident Discount Day tickets).