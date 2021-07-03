adler planetarium

Fun things to do in Chicago today include Adler Planetarium award-winning sky shows

Museums in Chicago: Adler Planetarium tickets free for Illinois residents for first 3 weekends
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Adler Planetarium back with award-winning sky shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is excited to welcome guests back to the Grainger Sky Theater with several events happening this summer.

Two Sky Shows will be offered in July and August: "Imagine the Moon," the Adler's newest sky show, explores how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky, and "Skywatch Live" gives guests the Adler's view of downtown Chicago. The first three weekends will be free for Illinois residents as a thank you for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: 'Marvel Universe of Superheroes' exhibit lands at Chicago Museum of Science and Industry

The dates are as follows:

- July: 3*, 4*, 10*, 11*, 17*, 18*, 24, 25, 31
- August: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29

*Illinois Resident Discount Day: On these particular days, Illinois residents are free; registration and proof of residency are required.

- 10:30 a.m. "Imagine the Moon"
- 11:30 a.m. "Skywatch Live"

- 12:15 p.m. "Imagine the Moon"
- 1:15 p.m. "Skywatch Live"

TICKET INFO: Tickets are on sale now, and are available for advanced online purchase only.

Click here to get your tickets today before they sell out.

PRICE: $15 (no refunds), free for Illinois residents for the first three weekends (five-ticket limit per transaction on Illinois Resident Discount Day tickets).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomuseum campusmuseumsadler planetarium
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADLER PLANETARIUM
Adler Planetarium won't fully reopen until 2022
Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer
Adler Planetarium reacquires original star projector
EXCLUSIVE: Adler teens find probable meteorite fragment, scientist says
TOP STORIES
11 rescued from sinking boat on Calumet Harbor: CFD
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
12 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: CFD
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti, could hit Florida
MA police responding to armed group claiming to not recognize laws
Show More
Another FL building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
CPD supt. grilled by aldermen about July 4th safety plan
Man stabbed to death while on CTA bus near Chatham: police
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hotter Saturday
More TOP STORIES News