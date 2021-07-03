CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is excited to welcome guests back to the Grainger Sky Theater with several events happening this summer.
Two Sky Shows will be offered in July and August: "Imagine the Moon," the Adler's newest sky show, explores how the Moon has inspired human creativity, learning and exploration ever since we have looked to the sky, and "Skywatch Live" gives guests the Adler's view of downtown Chicago. The first three weekends will be free for Illinois residents as a thank you for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: 'Marvel Universe of Superheroes' exhibit lands at Chicago Museum of Science and Industry
The dates are as follows:
- July: 3*, 4*, 10*, 11*, 17*, 18*, 24, 25, 31
- August: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29
*Illinois Resident Discount Day: On these particular days, Illinois residents are free; registration and proof of residency are required.
- 10:30 a.m. "Imagine the Moon"
- 11:30 a.m. "Skywatch Live"
- 12:15 p.m. "Imagine the Moon"
- 1:15 p.m. "Skywatch Live"
TICKET INFO: Tickets are on sale now, and are available for advanced online purchase only.
Click here to get your tickets today before they sell out.
PRICE: $15 (no refunds), free for Illinois residents for the first three weekends (five-ticket limit per transaction on Illinois Resident Discount Day tickets).
Fun things to do in Chicago today include Adler Planetarium award-winning sky shows
Museums in Chicago: Adler Planetarium tickets free for Illinois residents for first 3 weekends
ADLER PLANETARIUM
TOP STORIES
Show More